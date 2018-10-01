County Government(s) Oppose Prop. 6

The county government agency has come out in opposition to Proposition 6, which would repeal the “gas tax” that has been funding road and bridge repairs across the state. The 101 widening project got $417 million this year, the county Association of Governments pointed out, thanks to Senate Bill 1, aka the gas tax. Passage of Prop. 6 also threatens $12 million in annual monies to local governments. The vote was not unanimous, however, with County Supervisor Peter Adam, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, and Lompoc City Councilmember Jim Mosby voting no. The 10 representatives of the county’s other governmental bodies in the state were in favor of opposing Prop. 6.