Do you spend your days longing to lounge? Is naptime your favorite time of the day? Would you give anything to just spend your days stretched out in a nice spot in the sun? If so, Mervyn is the cat for you. This handsome 9-year-old is happiest when he is curled up in a comfy spot catching some z’s.



When he isn’t snoozing, Mervyn loves attention, but he’s not the type of cat that will make too many demands of you. When he is getting attention, Mervyn has a wonderful purr that will warm your heart!

Interested in learning more?

Come by and visit Mervyn between 10am and 4:30pm Monday through Saturday! If you can’t come and personally introduce yourself to Duke, go ahead and contact us at 805-964-4777 between 10 am and 5 pm Monday - Saturday or email us at erica@sbhumanesociety.org.