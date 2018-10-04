P!nk’s Personal Peace

While Moore is hands-on, she is still touring the world and recording songs as P!nk and doesn’t have the time or skill set to be the official day-to-day winemaker. For that, she hired Alison Thomson, whom she met through Melville. Thomson previously worked for Samsara (Melville’s former brand), Palmina, JCR Vineyard, Sine Qua Non, and the Piedmont legend Sergio Germano, and she runs her own label of Italian variety wines called L.A. Lepiane. Despite that résumé, Thomson is still learning from her work with Moore.

“She comes at winemaking from a very different perspective,” said Thomson. “It makes me question the norms and question what I have been doing.” Often, Thomson realizes that the accepted way isn’t the only way. “It’s really pushed me in my thinking with winemaking,” she explained. “She’s a very detailed person, so she wants to ask a lot of questions and have a lot of options and understand them. But she’s also very trusting, and that trust has been built up, which means a lot to me and, I think, to her.”

Though simply a part of Moore’s natural curiosity, that level of engagement provides a strong buffer to the cynicism that will no doubt ensue. “At first, it’s easy for someone to just write her off as a celebrity winemaker, another person who’s just putting her name on a label,” said Melville, who met Moore during an Easter brunch, when she gushed to him that his Samsara pinot noirs were some of her favorites. “But she was conscious of that from the very beginning. She is still conscious of it.”

That explains why P!nk’s first release of wine will not include a rosé ​— ​although the one she made for private consumption is fantastic ​— ​and also why the Two Wolves labels will not feature any indication that she is behind the project. “She wants her wine to speak on its own,” said Melville. “That’s admirable.”

Perhaps more so than celebrity winemakers who came before her, Moore’s pop-star pedigree is preparing her for this sort of scrutiny. She’s surrounded by divas whose songs are scripted for them, whose images are carefully fabricated, and whose strategists aim at making the most money in the fastest time without regard for decency. P!nk, meanwhile, not only writes her own songs but also has done so for Celine Dion, Faith Hill, and Cher, and she persists as a symbol of self-powered creative success. That’s something that Melville’s, Merz’s, and Thomson’s daughters ​— ​even my own daughter ​— ​can look up to for years to come.

“It took 10 years for people to realize that I could sing and that I wrote my own songs,” said Moore. “It’s a lifetime of proving the dirt beneath your fingernails.”

All for the Kids

Geologically speaking, Two Wolves’ dirt is quite varied and unique. The original plantings, which date back to 2005, are in soils that are typical of Happy Canyon, where a high clay content is strewn with serpentine rocks. But the new Right Left Vineyard is on redder soils that are slightly acidic. “It’s really a spice rack of soils, along with different topographies,” said Merz. “That’s the kind of thing you want on a vineyard.”

Currently, the 25 acres are planted in 10 different grapes: More than 30 percent is cabernet sauvignon, followed by decreasing percentages of grenache, sauvignon blanc, graciano, cabernet franc, syrah, petit verdot, merlot, semillon, and grenache blanc. Much of the fruit is sold right now, to Sanguis, Desperada, and other handcrafted boutique brands, but more and more of it will be consumed by the Two Wolves project as it grows in the years to come.

The upcoming release of the cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, and petit verdot only amounts to slightly more than 100 cases, and another release next spring ​— ​likely including a sauvignon blanc, a Bordeaux red blend, and, yes, a rosé ​— ​won’t bump that amount much higher. Thomson expects about nine different wines to hit the market eventually, though nothing is set in stone. What everyone seems to agree on, for now at least, is that the upper production amount won’t exceed 2,000 cases a year.

Andrew Macpherson