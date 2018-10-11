Interview with CorePower Yoga Partners

Since cofounding CorePower Yoga in Denver 17 years ago, Cara Ferrick and Brandon Cox have remained committed to building community, supporting family life, and creating a healthy lifestyle. This is what brought the business partners to Santa Barbara five years ago — and it’s what’s helped them create an amazing success story here.

CorePower Yoga now boasts 180 franchise studios around the country, including five that Cara and Brandon own and manage. In addition to these studios, Cara’s husband, Danny Ferrick, and Brandon are also cofounders of the Impact Hub, a collaborative work space downtown. I was super-excited to sit with these yogis for a few minutes and hear their answers to my five Qs!

How do you define a successful day?

Cara Ferrick: Spending time with my two little people and my husband, Danny, eating great food, exercising, and having face-to-face time with friends. Life moves fast, so I make it a point to also pay close attention to the simple things.

Brandon Cox: One that gives me a sense of accomplishment. We all know what it’s like to feel busy all the time and yet also feel like you got nothing done. Success is found by setting priorities and sticking to them —move less important items to mañana.

What is your #1 time-saving hack?

CF: Checking email from my phone. Reading, taking it in, then answering if I need to, then … delete. My inbox is my to-do list.

BC: See question one. Getting priorities done first actually creates more time to get other things done later. Working from your phone is a good time hack too, but it can be a double-edged sword.

Name something you do now that you wish you had started earlier in your career?

CF: Taking a little more time away from my computer, from emails … from all of it. It’s healthy to take time away, and it makes you realize how much you love what you do and all the people around you. We all need a little space to gain perspective.

BC: I’ve always been an entrepreneur, so taking risks and having trust are built in to what I do. But I suppose trusting myself even earlier, and taking bigger risks when I was younger would be something.

If you had more white space in your day, how would you spend that time?

CF: Being at the beach or anywhere outside with my little ones. Or having kitchen and backyard time with good friends and delicious food.

BC: Oh, without a doubt, spend time with my kids, who are 1½ and 3 years old. Time flies!

How do you “go to the beach” (metaphorically) during your work day?

CF: I get that feeling at the end of my class, while I watch students in savasana or corpse pose. It’s a very powerful thing when you see a group of people in such a peaceful state, and you realize they are all going through their own challenges and celebrations. It’s a reminder that we are all in it together. I find it extremely calming.

BC: I get to take a yoga class because I love yoga and it’s also my job. Yoga gets me relaxed, fit, and focused. Taking time out for yoga makes the rest of my day run efficiently!

Sara Caputo transforms how individuals, teams, and small businesses navigate workflow and increase productivity. Her work has been featured in Working Women, Success, and Forbes, as well as other national and regional publications. She can be reached at sara@saracaputoconsulting.com.