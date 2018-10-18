WEATHER »

Unhinged for Power?

By

Is the Democratic Party a danger to America? Has it become an irrational, hateful, dangerous party that encourages mob rule? Is its anger whipped up by its media allies?

Everywhere, Democrats and their unhinged followers are preaching anger, fury and violence. Rep. Maxine Waters urged the harassment of Republicans; Eric Holder said, “When they go low, kick them”; and Hillary Clinton asserted, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.” (socialism) Furthermore, a Georgetown University professor called for the death and castration of GOP senators. Newspapers like the New York Times and the Washington Post promote “fury as a political weapon.”

Why is the Democrat Party so angry? They want power. And they are willing to destroy every political, social cultural, and moral norm to get it.

In November, vote against mob rule, violence and rage.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Mental Health Experts Consider More Psychiatric Beds

Hospital leaders are in talks with county Behavioral Wellness and Sheriff's Office.

Report on Disasters Praised, Criticized

A representative with Montecito's volunteer responders found the report lacking.

Bellosguardo Fundraiser Draws Big Donors and Heavy Criticism

The nonprofit foundation, set up to fulfill Huguette Clark's legacy, also faces a legal challenge.

Arts and Honors Scholarship Deadlines Approach

High school seniors can now apply to S.B. Scholarship Foundation for financial awards.

UCSB Suspension for Sexual Assault Overturned

The accused student was “denied a fair hearing.”