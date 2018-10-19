Santa Barbara Launches Interactive Street Sweep Map

Avoid that parking ticket. The City of Santa Barbara recently launched an interactive map that offers a block-by-block street sweeping schedule. The map is comprehensive, allowing users to identify street-sweep dates, times, and routes by address and colored areas.

About 80 percent of the city’s 254 miles of paved streets are regularly swept; residential areas are swept during the daytime, and commercial and the downtown areas are swept at night. Street sweeping occurs as often as four times a week or twice a month, depending on the population density on the street, debris accumulation, and size or steepness of the street. You can access the interactive map here.