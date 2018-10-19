WEATHER »
Street Sweeping Interactive Maps

City of Santa Barbara

Street Sweeping Interactive Maps

Santa Barbara Launches Interactive Street Sweep Map

By (Contact)

Avoid that parking ticket. The City of Santa Barbara recently launched an interactive map that offers a block-by-block street sweeping schedule. The map is comprehensive, allowing users to identify street-sweep dates, times, and routes by address and colored areas.

About 80 percent of the city’s 254 miles of paved streets are regularly swept; residential areas are swept during the daytime, and commercial and the downtown areas are swept at night. Street sweeping occurs as often as four times a week or twice a month, depending on the population density on the street, debris accumulation, and size or steepness of the street. You can access the interactive map here.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Launches Interactive Street Sweep Map

Users can identify dates, times, and routes for street sweeping by address and colored areas.

Santa Barbara Zoo Bids Farewell to Beloved Elephant

Sujatha passes away at 47 years old.

Disaster Relief Rundown for Santa Barbara 

A tally of nonprofit giving since the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow.

Santa Barbara County to Consider App-Driven Rental Two-Wheelers

A meeting is scheduled November 6 for ordinance regulations.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Established in Santa Barbara County

Supervisors unanimously approved the second Monday in October.