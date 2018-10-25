WEATHER »

Nick Welsh is a gifted writer. In the past, I have found myself agreeing with many of his insightful and creatively crafted musings. The most recent piece (“Smells Like a Dog Rolling in Dead Fish”), not so much.

I appreciate Mr. Welsh’s right to disagree with Bob Hazard and to question his involvement in the current election process. And of course it’s his right to criticize Mr. Hazard’s use of old-fashioned words such as “poppycock” and “balderdash.” Funny stuff, nice twist of phrase, good use of a thesaurus. Even a solid reference to H.L. Mencken. Well played, sir.

However, where I draw the line is in the completely un-corroborated assertion that the candidates Mr. Hazard supports this time around are entirely motivated to promote treated wastewater for the benefit of the Birnam Wood golf course. The wealthy and/or successful are easy targets for the lazy of mind. To insinuate that some “Birnam Wood Mafia” is trying to manipulate the election in order to keep the course green is pure nonsense.

The fact is — and your readers should know — that Birnam Wood has drastically reduced its use of groundwater. The club used private funds to completely re-seed the course with a type of Bermuda grass that uses far less water than its predecessor. Would the course benefit from unlimited amounts of treated waste water? Of course it would; but at the same time, due to superior planning and logistical support, Birnam Wood will be fine even if current policies stay in place.

And that, Mr. Welsh, is no poppycock!

