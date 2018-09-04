WEATHER »

Democrats Host Labor Day Picnic

Party Endorses 15 Candidates for November Election

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party kicked off election season with a Labor Day barbecue at Oak Park on Monday. More than 200 people attended the event, said party chair Gail Teton-Landis. Among attendees was Congressmember Salud Carbajal, State Controller Betty Yee, and Yesenia Decasaus from United Domestic Workers. “We have an incredibly diverse group running for office,” said Teton-Landis. The party has endorsed 20 candidates, 15 of which spoke at at Monday’s event. “It’s an exciting period to honor the alignment between the Democratic Party and labor and what both groups are fighting for.”

