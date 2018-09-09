WEATHER »

Wildfire Bill Aims for Prescribed Burns, Better Planning

SB 1260 Drafted in Wake of State’s Most Destructive Fire Season 

By (Contact)

Passing off the Senate floor last week by unanimous vote, Senate Bill 1260 aims to help protect California communities from catastrophic wildfire by improving forest management in light of climate change, according to a statement from the office of State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, who authored the bill. “Senate Bill 1260 clears the path for greater and more frequent wildfire fuel reduction and prescribed burns, sets air quality standards for prescribed burns, and allows California’s fire agency [Cal Fire] to provide input during the planning of new home construction in fire hazard areas.” While wildfires have long been a fact of life throughout much of the state, “higher temperatures and drier conditions linked to climate change have contributed to more frequent and severe fires,” according to the senator’s press office.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Reps. Carbajal, Bacon Take Bipartisan Tour  

Republican Don Bacon visited the 24th Congressional District.

Wildfire Bill Aims for Prescribed Burns, Better Planning

SB 1260 was drafted in the wake of California's worst fire season.

Curbing Crime with Children’s Books

Public lending library opens used bookstore.

New Fire Chief for Carpinteria-Summerland

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District is welcoming Greg Fish as its new fire chief.

La Casa de Maria Closing for Rebuild

The interfaith retreat is recovering from 1/9 Debris Flow.