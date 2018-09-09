Wildfire Bill Aims for Prescribed Burns, Better Planning

Passing off the Senate floor last week by unanimous vote, Senate Bill 1260 aims to help protect California communities from catastrophic wildfire by improving forest management in light of climate change, according to a statement from the office of State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, who authored the bill. “Senate Bill 1260 clears the path for greater and more frequent wildfire fuel reduction and prescribed burns, sets air quality standards for prescribed burns, and allows California’s fire agency [Cal Fire] to provide input during the planning of new home construction in fire hazard areas.” While wildfires have long been a fact of life throughout much of the state, “higher temperatures and drier conditions linked to climate change have contributed to more frequent and severe fires,” according to the senator’s press office.