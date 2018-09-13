Brain Food

Thank you, Starshine Roshell, for making me laugh, cry, think, and pay attention! You somehow get into my brain every column, articulating with eloquence and hilarity what lives in my grey matter … and my gut and heart as well. Your voice is a gift and a valuable source of perspective to the readership of the Independent. Rock on, woman!
