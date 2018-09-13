WEATHER »

Brain Food

By

Thank you, Starshine Roshell, for making me laugh, cry, think, and pay attention! You somehow get into my brain every column, articulating with eloquence and hilarity what lives in my grey matter … and my gut and heart as well. Your voice is a gift and a valuable source of perspective to the readership of the Independent. Rock on, woman!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Pending Legislation Promotes Gender Diversity

SB 826 would require women on corporate boards.

Mental Illness and Criminal Justice in Santa Barbara County

Who is crazy and who is insane in the jails and courts and on the streets?

Ring Nets Proposed for Unstable Montecito Canyons

The waterways are still loaded with rock and loose soil.

Untangling Downtown Santa Barbara Dysfunction

Should property owners do more to save State Street?

100 People Are Homeless and Evicted

A Lompoc riverbed community is offered services but not housing