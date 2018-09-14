Homeless Issues

Homelessness appears as an urban issue from an economic perspective, but the issues of mental health should be our first and primary concern. Affordable housing is a Band-Aid of an excuse for the lack of hospitals needed to treat the mental, emotional, and physical challenges of our homeless population. Until we have properly funded hospitals to treat those who need treatment the most, we are failing as a society.
