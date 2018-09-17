Renovated Cabrillo Ball Park Now Open

The Cabrillo Ball Park is now open after a $1.5 million renovation project. The park received upgrades to its popular softball field, and now features exercise equipment, multi-use grass turf areas, improved drainage, and a high-efficiency irrigation system fed by recycled water. Access to the park was also improved, including a new walking path circling the field, redesigned spectator areas, and an entry plaza with a “bent” palm tree.

“After many years of planning and community discussion, we are excited to provide a high-quality field and expanded recreation opportunities for residents of all ages,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary. The grand opening of the park was celebrated last Monday, September 10 with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.