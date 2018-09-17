WEATHER »
New exercise equipment at Cabrillo Ball Park

Erika Carlos

New exercise equipment at Cabrillo Ball Park

Renovated Cabrillo Ball Park Now Open

By (Contact)

The Cabrillo Ball Park is now open after a $1.5 million renovation project. The park received upgrades to its popular softball field, and now features exercise equipment, multi-use grass turf areas, improved drainage, and a high-efficiency irrigation system fed by recycled water. Access to the park was also improved, including a new walking path circling the field, redesigned spectator areas, and an entry plaza with a “bent” palm tree.

“After many years of planning and community discussion, we are excited to provide a high-quality field and expanded recreation opportunities for residents of all ages,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary. The grand opening of the park was celebrated last Monday, September 10 with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Renovated Cabrillo Ball Park Now Open

The park got new exercise equipment, multi-use grass turf areas, and an upgraded softball field.

UCSB Researcher Charged with Molesting Child on Campus

Dr. Hongjun Zhou was arrested September 6.

Teen Serial Robber Caught and Confesses

The suspect was identified through an anonymous tipster.

New Eastside Playground Finished

Swings and a play structure go up at the Municipal Tennis Courts.

Affordable Units Open in Goleta

Casas de Los Carneros is fully tenanted.