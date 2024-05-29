Santa Barbara Nonprofits Work to Send Aid to Gaza

As a result of the Israeli military’s aerial bombardment of the southern city of Rafah, and storm damage to a pier built by the United States military to facilitate the delivery of emergency response shipments, emergency relief shipments from Santa Barbara nonprofits Direct Relief and ShelterBox have been blocked indefinitely. To date, Direct Relief has shipped out $33 million worth of emergency supplies — mostly pharmaceuticals — but much of that has yet to be allowed into the country.

Similarly, ShelterBox has only been able to deliver nine of their 22 truckloads of supplies to Gaza. Their remaining 13 trucks have been waiting in line at the border since at least May 7. To date, ShelterBox has shipped out 1,176 heavy-duty tents capable of sleeping 10 people each. If need be, these tents can be relocated as conditions require.

In addition, ShelterBox has also sent plastic sheets, rope, mattresses, pots and pans for cooking, tarps, and duct tape. With 85 percent of the Gazan people forced to relocate and 100 percent of the population experiencing dire food insecurity, ShelterBox CEO Kerri Murray said, it’s critical that people there have a place to prepare meals as well as a place to sleep. Murray said she’s been struck by how much harder it’s been to raise funds in response to the crisis in Gaza compared to the outpouring of generosity the Santa Barbara–based profit experienced in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “One-half the population there are kids,” Murray stated about Gaza. “How can we allow so many children to not have a place where they can call home?”