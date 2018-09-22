UCSB Ranked Number Three in UC System

UC Santa Barbara is the number-three school in the UC system, according to U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of public universities, coming after top-ranked Berkeley and second banana UCLA. UCSB was fifth overall, with U of Virginia and U of Michigan-Ann Arbor intervening. The school proudly stated its freshman applicants averaged a 4.28 GPA and a 1395 total SAT score. Among universities public and private, UCSB placed 30th.
