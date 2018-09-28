WEATHER »

It was reported here that Attorney Eric Early, a Republican candidate for California Attorney General, shared with the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education that “Teachers, parents and students have confidentially expressed their concerns that JCCC’s [Just Communities Central Coast] discriminatory curriculum has led to increased racial animosity toward Caucasian teachers and students.”

Early was evidently warning the board that an “anonymous group of parents” may take legal action against Just Communities Central Coast, an organization under contract to provide services within the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

To Eric Early, please provide evidence and data to substantiate the claim that JCCC’s curriculum is “discriminatory toward Caucasian teachers and students.” The JCCC itself, as well as the school board, parents, and school staff would all benefit from this information.

Facts matter.

