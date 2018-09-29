Foodbank Unveils Emergency Boxes

CEO Eric Talkin and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County have rolled out emergency boxes, filled with provisions for one person for one week, plus a dust mask, first aid kit, emergency blanket, and small tool with a flashlight. The boxes cost $59, and for each one purchased, the Foodbank will donate one to a family in need. The food has a 25-year shelf life and includes oatmeal, Spanish rice, and potato soup, among other small meals ​— ​just add water.