Foodbank Unveils Emergency Boxes

Filled with Small Meals and Disaster Supplies

CEO Eric Talkin and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County have rolled out emergency boxes, filled with provisions for one person for one week, plus a dust mask, first aid kit, emergency blanket, and small tool with a flashlight. The boxes cost $59, and for each one purchased, the Foodbank will donate one to a family in need. The food has a 25-year shelf life and includes oatmeal, Spanish rice, and potato soup, among other small meals ​— ​just add water.

