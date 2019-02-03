WEATHER »

Evacuation Order Lifted in Santa Barbara County

By

The evacuation order for areas below the recent burn scars was lifted as of 9 a.m. this morning. Rain totals were less than anticipated overnight Sunday and are not expected to meet flash flood or debris flow intensities in the series of rains expected through Tuesday.

The 101 reopened Saturday night, but the road over San Marcos Pass, State Route 154, has been closed for culvert repairs, the California Highway Patrol reported, until Sunday evening. Only residents are being allowed in; travelers should use the 101. Many roads remain flooded or muddy, the chance of rock fall is still possible, and creeks are running high. County officials urge caution.

This story will be updated.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Evacuation Order Lifted in Santa Barbara County

Evacuation has ended; rains less than predicted.

Direct Relief Names Headquarters After Virgil Elings

Former UCSB physics prof's donation puts capital campaign over the top.

Goleta to Consider New Property Tax for Old Town

Would be assessed against business property owners to add improvements to the area.

Santa Barbara Extends Evacuations to Sunday

Highway 101 expected to reopen fully by 8 p.m.

Crews Clearing Debris Basins Ahead of More Rain

Morning downpour carried boulders from Montecito Canyons.