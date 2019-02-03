Evacuation Order Lifted in Santa Barbara County

The evacuation order for areas below the recent burn scars was lifted as of 9 a.m. this morning. Rain totals were less than anticipated overnight Sunday and are not expected to meet flash flood or debris flow intensities in the series of rains expected through Tuesday.

The 101 reopened Saturday night, but the road over San Marcos Pass, State Route 154, has been closed for culvert repairs, the California Highway Patrol reported, until Sunday evening. Only residents are being allowed in; travelers should use the 101. Many roads remain flooded or muddy, the chance of rock fall is still possible, and creeks are running high. County officials urge caution.

This story will be updated.