Nonstop Flight to Sacramento Coming to SBA

Contour Airlines has added Sacramento to its nonstop flights out of Santa Barbara airport, starting April 16, with tickets available now for the $99 flight. The January 31 announcement was made with Mayor Cathy Murillo, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, and Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz in attendance and included an increase in Contour’s current Oakland and Las Vegas flights to twice a day starting May 1. Contour plans to use an Embraer J135 for the Sacramento route, which offers a 36-inch seat pitch for the 80-minute flight and free checked bags. “I look forward to seeing everyone at our State Capitol,” said Jackson, who makes the trek twice a week.