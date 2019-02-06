WEATHER »
Nonstop Flight to Sacramento Coming to SBA

By (Contact)

Contour Airlines has added Sacramento to its nonstop flights out of Santa Barbara airport, starting April 16, with tickets available now for the $99 flight. The January 31 announcement was made with Mayor Cathy Murillo, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, and Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz in attendance and included an increase in Contour’s current Oakland and Las Vegas flights to twice a day starting May 1. Contour plans to use an Embraer J135 for the Sacramento route, which offers a 36-inch seat pitch for the 80-minute flight and free checked bags. “I look forward to seeing everyone at our State Capitol,” said Jackson, who makes the trek twice a week.

