Human Trafficking Task Force Arrests 26

The county Human Trafficking Task Force made 26 arrests in the county during a three-day statewide effort to combat human trafficking. Four of the cases were forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for potential charges. The operation took place between January 23 and 26. During the three-day operation, seven potential female victims were contacted and met with human trafficking advocates from the DA’s Victim Witness Program. One of the victims contacted was an underage female who was being trafficked.