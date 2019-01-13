Camp 4 Legislation Alive Again

Santa Barbara Congressmember Salud Carbajal has joined Rep. Doug LaMalfa of Oroville, CA, to introduce a fourth attempt at legislation that would add Camp 4 to the Chumash reservation, the tribe announced on Wednesday. Creating a larger reservation in the Santa Ynez Valley has been opposed by citizen groups and the county, and Carbajal’s predecessor, Lois Capps, had not supported the successive legislative efforts. Santa Barbara County withdrew its opposition in 2017 after resolving its differences with tribal leadership. Initially, concern was expressed over gaming at the new property — the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians operate the Chumash Casino Resort — but gaming has been prohibited in the various bills, including the new one, H.R. 317. Camp 4’s 1,400 acres were purchased in 2010 from Fess Parker’s estate to build housing for tribal members.

Adding Camp 4 to the Chumash reservation — which has occupied 99 acres along Zanja da Cota Creek since 1901 — received final approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2017, which dismissed the eight administrative appeals filed since hearings began in 2015, according to the legislative history. The county had been negotiating with the tribe in the meantime, reaching agreement on setbacks from the highway, payments for service impacts, and a dispute resolution procedure.

LaMalfa had sponsored three previous bills for the Chumash, with the latest, H.R. 1491, dying in the Senate’s Committee on Indian Affairs when the 115th Congress ended in December 2018, after passing the House on a voice vote in 2017. By 2018, the county had written in support of H.R. 1491 and withdrawn its lawsuit over the Bureau of Indian Affairs decision, and support had also been voiced by senators Feinstein and Harris.

Passage of the new bill would remove the Williamson Act restrictions on Camp 4, which prohibits any development but agriculture through 2040. It would also “assist in resolving litigation” by Nancy Crawford-Hall of the San Lucas Ranch and Santa Ynez Valley Concerned Citizens, the text for the previous bill states.