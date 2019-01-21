WEATHER »

Damaged Bridge Repairs Delayed

By (Contact)

The opening of the bridges along Santa Barbara’s State Route 192 damaged from the 2018 debris flow has been delayed again. Six bridges from Montecito to Carpinteria were slammed with boulders on January 9, creating unstable conditions that have made travel along the back road, a frequently used alternative to the 101, impassable since then. Caltrans had hoped to have them all open by the end of winter, but delays have occurred with the repair and replacement of utility lines, said Jim Shivers, Caltrans’ spokesperson, more so than the weather.

The bridges over Romero and San Ysidro creeks are down to one lane, but Caltrans is now projecting that they will open by the end of March, as the state agency also projects for Toro Canyon and Arroyo Paredon bridges. Residents who use Toro Creek Bridge are now looking at June for an opening, and Montecito Creek’s completion date has been pushed to July.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Damaged Bridge Repairs Delayed

March, June, and July given as possible completion dates by Caltrans for six bridges along the 192 ...

Natural History Museum Begins Vertebrate Preservation Project

The project will move 45,000 specimens into bug-proof conservation boxes.

Santa Barbara Joins in on 2019 Women’s March

Santa Barbara participates in annual national Women’s March on Saturday.

Federal Workers Get Utility Bill Break from Lompoc

City decides to extend utility due dates for federal employees during government shutdown.

Have a Thorny Saturday with the Rose Society

Annual Mission Rose Garden Pruning takes place January 19; volunteers invited to bring shears and gloves.