Update: Identity Released of Woman Found Dead near Dolphin Fountain at Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf

[Updated: Tue., Apr. 30, 2024, 4:21pm]

Harbor Patrol officers near Stearns Wharf were flagged down by passersby on Monday morning, who said they had found a body near the Dolphin Fountain along Santa Barbara’s waterfront. The individual was deceased, Harbormaster Nathan Aldridge confirmed. City police officers arrived around 6:30 a.m., determining no foul play was apparent.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff-Coroner’s office announced the woman’s identity after notifying her next of kin. The decedent was Alexandria Grace Farstad, 32, of La Jolla and Riverside, California, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick, who said her cause and manner of death are pending.