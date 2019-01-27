WEATHER »
Wells Fargo Faces $10 Million Penalty in Insurance Scheme

Wells Fargo bank lost its ability to sell insurance in early January after the California Department of Insurance discovered it had placed 1,500 of its customers in policies without their consent or knowledge. Of those, 21 were in Santa Barbara County, department attorneys stated recently.

After the department threatened to revoke the bank’s insurance license over the improper sales, Wells agreed to a $10 million settlement, though it did not admit guilt. The department’s investigation, under former insurance commissioner Dave Jones, found the policies had been issued between 2008 and 2016. Wells employees had told customers to enter information on a policy application merely to get a quote. In reality, they later submitted the application to insurers and charged the customers. The settlement included a statement by Wells Fargo that it had paid restitution to all affected California customers.

Of the total penalty, the bank paid $5 million for the improprieties immediately and more than $300,000 to the Department of Insurance for costs. Should the bank choose to resume insurance sales – Wells has two licenses to sell insurance that don’t expire until 2020 – it will pay the remaining $5 million in the penalty.

