Donation Made of 35 Acres near Jalama Beach

County counsel met privately on Tuesday with the Board of Supervisors to discuss costs and terms of the proposed dedication of 35 acres of donated oceanfront property near Jalama Beach to Santa Barbara County. The donation was part of a 2017 settlement between the California Coastal Commission and the Baupost Group, an investment firm that agreed to hand over the acreage and restore parts of its greater, 24,364-acre Cojo Jalama holding after dozens of unpermitted wells and roads were discovered. After the settlement was finalized, Baupost sold Cojo Jalama to The Nature Conservancy for $165 million via a donation by Jack and Laura Dangermond. The 35 acres would be added to Jalama Beach Park, which maintains more than 100 campsites.
