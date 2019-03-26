Kehinde Wiley Installation SBMA Exhibits Piece by Vanguard Painter

Photo: Robert Wedemeyer Kehinde Wiley, Equestrian Portrait of Prince Tommaso of Savoy-Carignan

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Grand Stairwell has become a canvas, serving as an installation space during the renovation since August 2018. Currently adorning the wall is a piece by Kehinde Wiley, who is known for painting President Obama’s portrait, called “Equestrian Portrait of Prince Tommaso of Savoy-Carignan.” It’s from the artist’s Rumors of Warseries, which was “inspired by the history of equestrian portraiture,” according to Wiley’s website, and at 9 feet tall, the piece plays to the artist’s “interest in the aestheticization of power and masculinity.”

Wiley’s “Prince Tommaso of Savoy-Carignan” is part of the museum’s Park Project, which aims to show installations by cutting-edge contemporary artists. See sbma.net.