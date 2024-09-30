Santa Barbara Police in Overnight Standoff with Man Barricaded in Salsipuedes Street Apartment

Santa Barbara Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotation Response teams are responding to an apartment complex on the 500 block of North Salsipuedes Street where a man has been barricaded inside an apartment since Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the apartment at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale. During the initial investigation, the male suspect barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to surrender to police. Before the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment, the female victim was able to escape and is now safe.

Police request that the public avoid the surrounding area as the isolated incident is still evolving and under investigation. However, there is currently no threat to surrounding residences and schools, police say.