Santa Barbara Police in Overnight Standoff with Man Barricaded in Salsipuedes Street Apartment

Domestic Disturbance Suspect Barricaded in Apartment on 500 Block of North Salsipuedes Street Since Sunday Night

By
Mon Sep 30, 2024 | 9:58am
Santa Barbara Police blocked off the streets around the 500 block of North Salsipuedes Street on Monday, September 30, after a suspect in a domestic disturbance barricaded himself in an apartment Sunday night and refused to surrender to police. | Credit: Margaux Lovely

Santa Barbara Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotation Response teams are responding to an apartment complex on the 500 block of North Salsipuedes Street where a man has been barricaded inside an apartment since Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the apartment at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale. During the initial investigation, the male suspect barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to surrender to police. Before the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment, the female victim was able to escape and is now safe.

Police request that the public avoid the surrounding area as the isolated incident is still evolving and under investigation. However, there is currently no threat to surrounding residences and schools, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

