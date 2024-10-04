Two Suspects in Custody After Santa Barbara City College Put on Lockdown Due to ‘Active Assailant’

Santa Barbara City College spokesperson Jordan Killebrew reported that the two suspected assailants that gave rise to a campus-wide “active assailant” lockdown sometime after 3 p.m. this Friday have been taken into custody by officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Killibrew, being in lockdown himself, was not in a position to provide more details. He did say that one of the alleged assailants was seen with a knife in front of the library. Under what circumstances, he said, was as yet uncertain.

SBCC issued a follow-up notification at 3:27 p.m. that the threat is contained and the lockdown has been lifted.