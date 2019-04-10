Buellton Man Arrested on Sex-Related Charges

Photo: SBCSO Greg Scott Ray

A yearbook salesman and consultant in Buellton was arrested on April 9, 2019, on several sex-related charges involving minors, following allegations made by Santa Ynez Valley High School on March 18. A teacher had reported to administrators a conversation overheard that seemed inappropriate. Investigators with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office state they confirmed that Greg Scott Ray, 52, had sexual contact with three males, between the ages of 13 and 17, in the Santa Ynez Valley whom he met using a social media site. Ray’s bail has been set at $1 million.

Officers believe Ray used the social media site for several years and speculate there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous calls can be made by calling (805) 681-4171, or going online.

