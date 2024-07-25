Santa Barbara Man Arrested After Speargun Standoff

Santa Barbara Police officers arrested 46-year-old Jaime Keith Meyer on July 24, for allegedly brandishing a loaded spearfishing gun at law enforcement while they were investigating a welfare call at the home near the downtown area.

According to a statement from Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, officers responded to a welfare call at a residence on the 200 block of West De la Guerra Street at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday. While investigating, the subject, who was later identified as Meyer, was standing on the porch of the residence holding a “loaded spearfishing gun,” Ragsdale said.

Negotiations between police and Meyer took place for approximately one hour, Ragsdale said, before “officers convinced Meyer to move to a safe location away from the home.”

Officers called for additional resources, including an armored rescue vehicle that was stationed nearby. After the standoff, Meyer eventually complied with officers’ demands and was detained without any further incident. He was then transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was charged with brandishing a weapon. According to jail records, Meyer is still being held in custody with bail set at $20,000.