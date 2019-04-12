Login

Housing Fri, Apr 12, 2019

Approval Stands for Four-Story Rental on Milpas

Photo: Paul Wellman File Santa Barbara City Council and members of the public visited 711 North Milpas in March, the location of a housing project denied by the City's Architectural Board of Review

Contending that the proposal is too big for the neighborhood and that its passage violated due process, critics of the four-story rental housing project approved for the 700 block of Milpas Street are getting nowhere with their request for a reconsideration vote from City Council, which voted 5 to 2 to greenlight the 76-unit project, overturning a denial by the Architectural Board of Review. City Attorney Ariel Calonne said as a matter of council procedure, the deadline for seeking such reconsideration was at the time of the vote itself.

