Approval Stands for Four-Story Rental on Milpas

Contending that the proposal is too big for the neighborhood and that its passage violated due process, critics of the four-story rental housing project approved for the 700 block of Milpas Street are getting nowhere with their request for a reconsideration vote from City Council, which voted 5 to 2 to greenlight the 76-unit project, overturning a denial by the Architectural Board of Review. City Attorney Ariel Calonne said as a matter of council procedure, the deadline for seeking such reconsideration was at the time of the vote itself.

