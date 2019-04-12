The Positive Zone

It is hoped that our progressive, controlled City Council of Santa Barbara will note that Target, a nationally recognized retailer, chose to locate on upper State Street, in “the positive and desirable zone,” as opposed to lower State Street, “the negative zone,” an area of: crime, bums, homeless people, drug users and dealers, drunks, and aggressive panhandlers. It’s a deteriorating economic and social area that smells of vomit, urine, and feces. It’s an area of declining real estate values as well as commercial desirability.