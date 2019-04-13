Tenaya Towers – Where Form Meets Function

UCSB’s Tenaya Towers, located on the corner of Storke and El Colegio roads, just received the 2018 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Santa Barbara Merit Award, its fourth award since completion in 2017. Other awards include a 2018 AIA San Francisco Merit Award, 2018 AIA California Council Merit Award, and 2018 Los Angeles Chapter of U.S. Green Building Council Sustainable Innovation Merit Award. Designed by architect Tahmores Zandi, the LEED Platinum–certified Tenaya Towers has received acclaim for its modern look and environmentally sustainable function, which is enjoyed by over 300 students who call the towers home. The LEED certification notes Tenaya’s efficient water and electricity usage and low-toxicity materials.

Photo: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP | Bruce Damonte, 2018. All Rights Reserved UC Santa Barbara’s Tenaya Towers