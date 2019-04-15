Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Young Professionals Participate In Zoo To Do

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Young Professionals Network participated in “Zoo to Do” on Saturday April 6, a volunteer event at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

This annual event allows community members to assist with improvement projects at the Zoo. YPN members weeded the desert tortoise enclosure, planted bamboo for gorillas, and cleared a hillside near the giraffe enclosure.

The resident desert tortoise can now enjoy a sandy, weed-free environment, while the newly planted bamboo will provide a backdrop for the zoo train as well as food for the gorillas. A weeded hillside between the giraffe enclosure and the zoo train is now prepped and ready for new plantings.

YPN Committee Members are Brianna Johnson, Brittany Lough, Jordan Robinson, Jessie Sessions, David Magid, Justin Dees, Stephen MacFarlane, Candace Cavaletto, Frank Paolino, Erin Timmerman, Kristin Hall, and Jeff Chavolla.

The Young Professional Network is a volunteer group of SBAOR members focused on becoming exceptional members of the community by demonstrating a high level of REALTOR® professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

For further information, contact Brianna Johnson at brianna@villagesite.com.

