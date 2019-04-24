Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

TOC Wed, Apr 24, 2019

Tyler Hayden and Chelsea Lyon Get Married

Senior Editor and Former ‘Indy’ Graphic Designer Tie Knot at Elings Park

Photo: JESSICASOFRANKO Tyler Hayden and Chelsea Lyon celebrated their wedding on Saturday, April 20

They met when they were both working at the Independent six years ago when Chelsea Lyon was a graphic designer and Tyler Hayden was our ace reporter. On Saturday, April 20, their office romance became officially romantic when they married in a beautiful afternoon wedding ceremony on the Elings Park meadow. Congratulations to Senior Editor Tyler Hayden and dancer, artist, and designer Chelsea Lyon.

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.