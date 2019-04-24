Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Hayden and Chelsea Lyon Get Married Senior Editor and Former ‘Indy’ Graphic Designer Tie Knot at Elings Park

They met when they were both working at the Independent six years ago when Chelsea Lyon was a graphic designer and Tyler Hayden was our ace reporter. On Saturday, April 20, their office romance became officially romantic when they married in a beautiful afternoon wedding ceremony on the Elings Park meadow. Congratulations to Senior Editor Tyler Hayden and dancer, artist, and designer Chelsea Lyon.