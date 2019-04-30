Outpost’s Tipsy Turvy Mocktail Goodland Hotel Serving Nonalcoholic Beverages for Cinco No Drinko on May 5

Photo: Courtesy Tipsy Turvy

In an effort to provide alternative food and drink dinners, Executive Chef Damien Giliberti and team are creating a Cinco No Drinko fest on May 5 by the firepits at The Goodland (5650 Calle Real, Goleta; 964-6241). Along with four scrumptious courses of food — think cilantro, hibiscus, and white tortillas to honor the Mexican flag as well as lamb barbacoa tacos — the evening will feature a series of nonalcoholic cocktails (including a mole with corn and a hibiscus with coconut milk), and then a star of the current menu, the Tipsy Turvy.

Powered by Seedlip Garden 108 distilled nonalcoholic spirit — an English product that’s all the rage — that provides notes of peas, hay, and rosemary, the Tipsy Turvy delivers waves of flavor from muddled basil, a chipotle simple syrup, a quick hit of cayenne, and then the two-part harmony of watermelon and tomato singing sweet soprano and tenor with each other. Who needs any alcohol with so much refreshment zipped by a tajin-rimmed coupe? Cinco no Drinko starts at 6 p.m. on May 5 and costs $40. See outpostsb.com.

Meanwhile, on Friday, May 3, The Canary Hotel, which is the Goodland’s sister Kimpton property in downtown Santa Barbara, is kicking off Cinco de Mayo weekend on the rooftop from 4 to 9 p.m. with Disco Techo. Featuring margaritas, a taco bar, tequila tastings, and a mechanical bull, it costs $35 to enter. See cinco-de-techo.nightout.com.