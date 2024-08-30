Sip Wine to Support Diabetes Research

The history of overcoming diabetes is rooted in Santa Barbara, where Dr. William Sansum founded the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in 1944, two decades after he’d made insulin treatments widely available. The nonprofit SDRI continues to be a global leader in improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes of all types, pioneering research, education, and care while working to close gaps in healthcare access.

Everyone can help support this mission — while tasting a ton of good wine and great food — by attending the 16th annual Taste of the Vine event on September 14. Held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, the event begins with a bevy of gourmet appetizers before attendees sit down for the full dinner prepared by Duo Catering, all while enjoying pours from 20 different Santa Barbara County wineries.

“Events such as Taste of the Vine are imperative in allowing SDRI to continue our life-saving mission,” said Kara Hornbuckle, SDRI’s vice president of development and public affairs. “Taste of the Vine also provides an important opportunity to share our mission with our local community.”

I asked her a few more questions about her role, and discovered that she’s got quite a personal connection.

What brought you to working for SDRI?

Kara Hornbuckle at last year’s Taste of the Vine | Photo: Kyle London Photography

The mission of SDRI is very personal to me as I’ve lived with type 1 diabetes for over 36 years. I first learned about SDRI when I wanted to become a mother, 16 years prior to joining the team.

When I became a patient at SDRI, I received exceptional care from world-renowned specialist, Dr. Lois Jovanovic, SDRI’s former CEO. The protocols Dr. Jovanovic developed allowed me to fulfill my dream of having children, defying the advice given to women a generation older, who were told not to do so.

And that was just the start of your journey, correct?

In August 2012, the mission of SDRI grew even more personal to me when my son Lucas was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just 2 years old. My husband Jeff and I faced nights of interrupted sleep, constantly checking Lucas’ blood glucose levels, and fearing the worst. I remember placing our hands on his heart to make sure it was beating.

Fast forward to 2021, just two days before Christmas, we noticed that our then 7-year-old daughter, Kamryn, was displaying the classic symptoms of diabetes, extreme thirst and urination. A simple finger stick noted her blood glucose level was too high to read which made our worst fears come true.

A scene from a preview Taste of the Vine benefit at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum | Photo: Courtesy

What is it like living with type 1 diabetes?

With type 1 diabetes, everything impacts your blood glucose levels: sleep, nutrition, exercise, stress, illness, hormones, and the list goes on. Managing diabetes already felt like a 24/7 job. It was so overwhelming, and our family now had to manage for three people. It was so consuming and surreal.

Despite the challenges, I remain hopeful due to the remarkable breakthroughs that I’ve witnessed in the 12 years since Lucas’ diagnosis, many as the result of SDRI’s research. All three of us now use an artificial pancreas system, a product of SDRI’s research and development efforts. This innovative technology has allowed our family to focus less on the constant demands of diabetes management and embrace life more fully.

What is your favorite part of Taste of the Vine?

My favorite part has to be the guests. The diabetes community is such a special group, it’s amazing and almost surreal to have so many people who care about making life better for those impacted by diabetes at one place at the same time. The food and wine are also extraordinary! It brings me such gratitude to have Santa Barbara County’s finest winemakers associated with this event.

Do attendees learn more about diabetes and SDRI’s mission during the event?

Our message about SDRI and the impact of diabetes will be displayed throughout the event, including the program, signage, and two large screens. We will also have a testimonial from Dr. Ashley Thorsell, who will share her personal journey about living with diabetes. It’s critical that those who attend Taste of the Vine leave with a greater understanding of diabetes and its impact on the 38.4 million men, women, and children living with diabetes in the U.S. and 537 million people around the world.

Taste of the Vine is at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on Sat., Sep. 14, 4-8 p.m.. Tickets are $250. See sansum.org/taste-of-the-vine.