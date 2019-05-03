Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Free Mental Health Fair, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

SANTA BARBARA— Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine is sponsoring the annual Mental Health Fair on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the hospital’s Burtness Auditorium (enter via the main lobby at 400 W. Pueblo Street). More than 20 nonprofit agencies from the community will be participating and providing information at this free event. No reservations are needed and all are invited to attend. Free parking with validation is available across from the main entrance.

Local mental health professionals will offer information on a variety of topics, including mental health, chemical dependency, community resources, wellness and recovery. The event’s primary goal is to provide education to the community about services that are available for those affected by mental illness and addiction. This year’s speakers will focus their presentations on helping families.

To commemorate National Mental Health Month, the Mental Health Fair is held annually in May at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. For more information, visit cottagehealth.org/mentalhealth.

2019 Mental Health Fair Speaker Schedule:

11 a.m.

When Mental Illness Strikes: What Families Need

George Kaufmann, President, NAMI Southern Santa Barbara County

12 p.m.

Child and Adolescent Mood Disorders: An Overview of Diagnosis and Treatment

Dustin Sanchez, MD, Medical Director, Mission Harbor Behavioral Health and Pulse TMS

