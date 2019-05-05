Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking for a Job? Try the Career and Apprenticeship Fair

On Saturday, May 11, a career and apprenticeship fair will provide opportunities for eager Santa Barbara residents looking for experience and jobs in a number of industries. Representatives from the building and construction trades will be on hand to recruit for apprenticeship positions in electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and more. The City of Santa Barbara will bring resources from the Police Officers Association, Firefighters Association, Public Employees, and Metropolitan Transit District, all looking for new hires.

Event sponsors Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez will be in attendance to offer advice, support, and conversation. And the hard work of interviewing for a job will be braced by a lunch from Super Cucas, music by Gary Atkins, plus fun family and kid activities to keep everyone diverted.

The event happens at La Casa de la Raza, 601 East Montecito Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For any questions, call (805) 564-5322. Para informacion en Español, llame (805) 636-4160.