Swimmer’s Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

The Santa Barbara Coroner’s Office has determined that Marcie Kjoller, the UCSB Hall of Fame swimmer who died off East Beach last month, “died as the result of an accidental drowning.” No further information was released. Kjoller, 50, had been swimming in the ocean on March 31 when her companions lost contact with her. After she was found and pulled ashore, CPR was administered but failed to revive her.