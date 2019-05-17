Jeff Bridges’s Home Up for Sale

Actor Jeff Bridges has put his San Leandro Lane house in Montecito on the market for $7.9 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home was designed in 1919, one of about two dozen homes by architect James Osborne Craig. Many historians credit Craig with setting Santa Barbara’s Spanish Mission Revival style when he designed El Paseo, finishing just a few weeks before his death in 1922.

Bridges, his wife, and their dog had been helicoptered from the home amid 2018’s Montecito debris flow. At the time, Jeff Bridges sent a tweet which described the home as “severely damaged.” The listing agent,

Sally Hanseth of Coldwell Banker, said the landscaping and part of the carriage house were affected by the mud and rock, but the house only had some mud and drywall damage, all of which has been restored. Bridges had bought the house — and its four acres, barn, shed, and stables — in 2014 for $6.8 million, according to media reports, and renovated it in 2016.