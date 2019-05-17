Not Above the Law

It is clear from Attorney General William Barr’s testimony that he has not read the Mueller Report. He perjured himself in April and again last week. He has not looked at the underlying evidence before determining Trump should not be charged and doesn’t know if Rod Rosenstein was cleared of conflicts of interest (being both a witness and someone who determines if charges will be brought) before coming to Department of Justice conclusions.

The people charged with enforcing the law think they are above the law.

The Attorney General and the President of the United States must resign or be impeached. This is a breaking point in our democracy.