Chick-fil-A Traffic Snarl

The Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru is blamed for cars backing up and blocking traffic, but the city says, there isn’t much we can do.

Santa Barbara! You must think!

Try parking in the traffic lane in Los Angeles or San Francisco! You will get a ticket!

If the city put up no parking signs in the restaurant’s block and ticketed any cars waiting in the street, after a few days of this, there would be no more traffic back-up.

Chick-fil-A has no legal right to have the city street serve as part of its waiting line.