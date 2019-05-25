New Waterfront Hotel Nears Final Approval

A three-story luxury resort planned for 3 acres of waterfront land on 433 East Cabrillo Boulevard is scheduled to break ground in 2020. The announcement comes via the Robert Green Company, a real estate development company that partnered with Fespar Enterprises to move forward with the development. The hotel will have 150 “well-appointed guest rooms with a generous number of suites,” a restaurant and bar, meeting space, outdoor function space, and rooftop pool deck and bar, describes the press release.

The project was initially approved by the City Planning Commission years ago, but came back for a substantial conformance determination after altering some of its design plans, which the Planning Commission approved June 28, 2018. The project’s design was then approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission on November 14, 2018, and is currently awaiting final approval before moving forward.