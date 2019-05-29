Rarified View from the Ridges Dramatic Contemporary View Home

Address: 2875 Spyglass Ridge Road

Status: On the market

Price: $2,695,000

If you’ve ever hiked Tunnel Trail to Inspiration Point, you know that one of the most dramatic draws — and arguably the inspiration behind its name — comes from the views to be had overlooking the city all the way to the ocean and islands beyond. Last week, I had the view without the effort when I visited the home for sale at 2875 Spyglass Ridge Road.

Near the Tunnel Road trailhead, Spyglass Ridge Road is a private lane with only five homes on it. Even though it’s city-close and easy to find, unless you’re invited to visit one of those homes, you wouldn’t have any reason to take the turn-off. This private setting, the amazing views, and the luxurious contemporary house itself combine to create an enviable retreat.

Photo: Jim Bartsch Bathroom at 2875 Spyglass Ridge Road

I parked in the motorcourt and paused to admire an oversized wooden gate that welcomed me toward the house. My first thought was that in such a secluded location, wasn’t such a grand entrance unnecessary? But once I walked through, I realized its purpose.

The gate leads to a patio, with a lawn beyond and a gorgeous pool after that. Striking sculptures are dotted throughout the garden, but it is the pool in the foreground and the mountains in the background that demand full attention. I now see that the gate and its accompanying walled entry make perfect sense, encircling the pool and making it self-contained, even with the thousands of acres of hillside open space as far as the eye can see.

The home is stunning from every angle. Stepping through the front door, it’s apparent that the artistic atmosphere continues throughout. The foyer opens into the living room, with pitched wood ceilings; a clean, minimalist aesthetic; and a neutral palette. I’m drawn straight through the living room to the back patio, where the real outdoor drama lies. Panoramic ocean views stretch over the canyon and the city; impressive even on this overcast day.

The patio spans the length of the house, and it’s hard to tear myself away from the view to go back inside and complete my tour. With such a vista to behold, the house feels almost restrained, giving center stage to the compelling natural setting.

Photo: Jim Bartsch Living room at 2875 Spyglass Ridge Road

Stepping back into the living room, I note the fireplace and a dining alcove, both of which can be enjoyed while taking in the view. From this vantage point, two bedrooms, including the master suite, are on the right-hand side of the house, with another bedroom suite to the left. The kitchen and dining area are straight ahead, with direct access to the pool.

The kitchen continues the subtle aesthetic, with clean lines and earth tones, including a tiled floor, recessed lighting, and gleaming countertops. Despite its subdued profile, the kitchen is obviously of gourmet caliber, including state-of-the-art appliances. A dramatic built-in eucalyptus dining table is a focal point.

Down a hallway, the master bedroom suite impresses with a fireplace, a large bathroom, an equally spacious walk-in closet, and a sitting room with French doors out to the patio. Another full bath serves the second bedroom but also provides easy access to the pool and rest of the house.

Photo: Jim Bartsch Pool at 2875 Spyglass Ridge Road

The third bedroom suite enjoys privacy on the other side of the house, and it has exterior doors to both the front and back of the home. The adjacent two-car garage also contains a separate office or workroom.

I walked along the back patio one more time. Terraced deck levels traverse the length of the house, offering different garden and entertaining areas. A hot tub in one corner of the yard is hidden from sight but still provides a compelling ocean view.

Avocado trees and gorgeous landscaping surround the area closest to the house, but it’s really the wide-open space and the breathtaking view that make this property special. Looking toward the ocean, the patterns of the ridges and the canyons are captivating, while the mountains on the other side of the house present an ever-changing backdrop. This home encapsulates everything special about Santa Barbara, literally in its own backyard.

