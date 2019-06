Invoca Opens New HQ on State Street

Invoca opened its shiny new State Street headquarters on Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Santa Barbara mayor Cathy Murillo. “We’re excited to watch their company expand as they bring good-paying jobs that benefit our local economy overall,” she said beforehand. Invoca, an AI-powered call tracking and analytics company, hired 57 employees in Santa Barbara last year and was named a Best Place to Work for 2019 by Inc. Magazine.