New Homes and Office to Begin Construction on East De la Guerra Street

Construction on a three-story building combining 26 apartment units with 5,500 square feet of office space is set to be complete in early 2021 at 214-226 East De la Guerra Street. According to the press release, the multi-use building will also include underground parking and will be occupied by Radius Commercial Real Estate, which developed it in partnership with the Southern California developer KIBO Group.

“A few years ago we were simply looking to find new office space downtown to suit the growth of our company, but this solution just felt like the right fit, location, and timing for us and for the community,” said Radius general manager Brian Johnson in the release. Radius currently occupies a two-story building at 205 East Carrillo Street but will move upon completion of the De la Guerra Street project.

The development plan includes renovating two “historically significant homes” on the property, which will also serve as residential rental units, in addition to the construction of the main office and apartment building. Construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks.