Border Security

On May 30, 2019, President. Trump announced he was considering imposing tariffs against Mexican imports to the U.S. to force Mexico to assist in securing the U.S./Mexico border.

Why? To gain control over the porous southern border where drugs, contraband, gangs, and thousands of illegal people are pouring across the border. Recently, illegal people from Africa were caught.

Trump’s actions were carried out because Congress failed to give him the tools to end the border crisis.

For decades politicians have promised to enforce immigration laws and stop illegal aliens. Over 10 years ago, Congress voted to fund a border fence. It was never built. And other measures were never implemented. Sadly, Congress has impeded and obstructed any efforts at border security.

Today the Democrat Party claims there is no emergency or crisis. Some want open borders, some castigate ICE, and most are in favor of sanctuary cities / states. Are they fools or insane? Or do they have ulterior motives? Why do they care so little about national security, public safety, public health, and the well-being of American citizens?

As the 9/11 Commission said, Border Security is National Security.