Cannabis Farm Passes a Smell Test Appeal Denied, 'Dream Team' of Sniffers to Be Employed

The ongoing pushing and pulling involving Santa Barbara’s emerging cannabis industry surfaced several times this past week with the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission soundly rejecting the first appeal that body has heard challenging the validity of a land-use permit that had been issued to a cannabis operator. In this case, the Planning Commission voted 4-1 on Wednesday to deny the appeal of land-use permits issued earlier this year to Graham Farrar, the principal behind five greenhouses — occupying 356,000 square feet — at 3561 Foothill Road in Carpinteria. County planners issued permits to the farm — G&K Farm/K&G Flower — on March 15. The issue dominating the Planning Commission debate was the adequacy of the odor-control system installed and what the county’s role should be in ensuring that they functioned as promised. Although the commissioners upheld Farrar’s permits, they also voted to tighten up the county’s regulatory language mandating odor-control compliance.

Under existing language, compliance inspections would be triggered by at least three neighborhood complaints. At that point, the cultivator could be ordered to make the changes necessary so that the odors were not experienced by anyone off premises of the marijuana grow. Under the new language approved by the Planning Commission, the growers will be required to hire a private industrial hygienist at their own expense to conduct regularly scheduled inspections to ensure odor pollution is not occurring.

The appellant, Maureen Claffey on behalf of Concerned Carpinterians, objected that the effectiveness of the Byers Scientific odor-control system installed by Farrar was not proved. Marc Byers, CEO of the company, took exception to this and delivered a detailed defense of his approach. Likewise, Byers outlined how his company intends to test for errant odors in the future. He is assembling what he called a “dream team” of odor-control scientists and a team of six expert human sniffers — which he likened to state-of-the-art taste testers in the wine industry, or sommeliers. Each of these sniffers will be given air samples — collected in Kevlar bags at successive distances from the perimeter of the cultivation sites — and sniffed for evidence of cannabis’s telltale terpenes, which give the plant its pungently invasive aroma.