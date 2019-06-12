Santa Barbara Dog Owner Gets 20 Days in Jail

Santa Barbara’s John Paullin was sentenced to 20 days in County Jail and four years’ probation for taking his Rottweiler out in public off leash and without a muzzle after his dog was deemed “restricted,” meaning it needed to be muzzled in public, for attacking two horses on a beach in Summerland in 2016. That attack occurred after it attacked another dog on the same beach. Paullin pleaded guilty to not abiding by these terms after his dog, which was subsequently euthanized, attacked and seriously injured two other dogs in 2017 and 2018. Under the terms of the plea deal, Paullin is not allowed to own any other dogs and must pay a $500 fine, make a $500 donation to the Humane Society, and write a letter of apology.