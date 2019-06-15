Illusionary Affordable Housing

The AUD program did help create some new rental housing. Unfortunately, none of it is affordable to the missing middle. Why not? The city left it to the developers to set the rent on all of the apartments. A better plan would be to require a portion of units be available at two-thirds of what is charged for the others. If the city had to lease and sublet, so be it. This would be a fair exchange for the higher density and reduced parking requirement. As done to date, the city gave these valuable concessions away for essentially nothing.